North Liberty Police search for suspect in church burglaries

The North Liberty Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in “recent church burglaries.”
The police department on Wednesday released a photo of a person they are interested in locating on the department Twitter account.
You can contact that North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800.
MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Corby Laube resigns as Marion AD, girls’ basketball coach
- University of Iowa to sell former AIB campus for fraction of original estimated value
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends medical marijuana expansion veto
- Cedar Rapids man charged after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
- Young, talented Mount Vernon girls’ soccer vying for first state tournament berth
- Sen. Warren, Rep. Loebsack mail mobile homebuyer letter on ‘predatory’ business practice