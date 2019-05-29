Public Safety

North Liberty Police search for suspect in church burglaries

A photo capture of a suspect in church burglaries (North Liberty Police Department)
The North Liberty Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in “recent church burglaries.”

The police department on Wednesday released a photo of a person they are interested in locating on the department Twitter account.

You can contact that North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800.

