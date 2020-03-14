Public Safety

North Liberty police investigating early morning gunfire

NORTH LIBERTY — North Liberty police are investigating shots fired early Saturday morning.

According to a city news release, officers were called to the 500 block of Penn Court around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunfire. Callers reported several gunshots, as well as multiple calls leaving from the rear of 580 N. Madison Ave. Witnesses also reported seeing a subject with a gun running from the scene.

Investigating officers found multiple spent shell casings in the parking lot behind the building. The backside of the building of the building was also damaged with what are believed to be bullet holes, police said. No injuries have been reported.

North Liberty police were assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Coralville and Iowa City police departments and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at 319-358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

