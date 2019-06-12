Public Safety

North Liberty police identify man who possibly had inappropriate contact with child

‘Person of interest’ identified by North Liberty police

NORTH LIBERTY — North Liberty police have identified a man who possibly had inappropriate contact with a child at a park Tuesday night.

According to a news release, at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, officers took a report of a man possibly having inappropriate contact with a child at Penn Meadows Park. Police were able to obtain a photo of the man, which was released on social media Wednesday morning. The city later said they have identified the man in the photo.

Authorities said they are not releasing any additional information about the ongoing investigation.

