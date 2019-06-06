North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with child

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of inappropriately touching a child last year.

According to a North Liberty police criminal complaint, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16, 2018, 56-year-old Quintin H. Wyatt had inappropriate with a minor on at least 10 occasions. Police said the contact was over the child’s clothing and was done to satisfy Wyatt’s sexual desires.

Wyatt allegedly told police he touched the child “to see if I could get away with it.” Wyatt has been arrested and faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

