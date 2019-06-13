North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with a child at city park

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of fondling himself inside playground equipment at a North Liberty park and making indecent contact with a child twice.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 8:11 p.m. June 11, 31-year-old Andrew S. Oberbroeckling was witnessed by multiple children sitting inside a playground structure at Penn Meadows Park, 355 E. Penn St. The children told police they saw Oberbroeckling with his shorts pulled up and his genitals exposed.

Police said as the children passed through the play structure and slide, they saw Oberbroeckling touching himself. At least four children were witnesses, police said.

Police said Oberbroeckling also reached out and touched a girl on her thigh and another girl on her chest.

The North Liberty Police Department on Wednesday released a photo of Oberbroeckling, hoping to identify him after receiving the reports of possible indecent contact. By Wednesday afternoon, the city reported they had identified Oberbroeckling and they had him in custody.

Oberbroeckling was arrested and now faces two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; and four counts of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted of all charges, he could spend up to eight years in prison.

The police department was assisted in the investigation by the Department of Human Services, Johnson County Attorney’s Office, the Joint Emergency Communication and the city’s parks department.

