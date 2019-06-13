Public Safety

North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with a child at city park

Andrew S. Oberbroeckling
Andrew S. Oberbroeckling

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of fondling himself inside playground equipment at a North Liberty park and making indecent contact with a child twice.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 8:11 p.m. June 11, 31-year-old Andrew S. Oberbroeckling was witnessed by multiple children sitting inside a playground structure at Penn Meadows Park, 355 E. Penn St. The children told police they saw Oberbroeckling with his shorts pulled up and his genitals exposed.

Police said as the children passed through the play structure and slide, they saw Oberbroeckling touching himself. At least four children were witnesses, police said.

Police said Oberbroeckling also reached out and touched a girl on her thigh and another girl on her chest.

The North Liberty Police Department on Wednesday released a photo of Oberbroeckling, hoping to identify him after receiving the reports of possible indecent contact. By Wednesday afternoon, the city reported they had identified Oberbroeckling and they had him in custody.

Oberbroeckling was arrested and now faces two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; and four counts of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted of all charges, he could spend up to eight years in prison.

The police department was assisted in the investigation by the Department of Human Services, Johnson County Attorney’s Office, the Joint Emergency Communication and the city’s parks department.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. Marshals launch app to anonymously report fugitives

One in custody as North Liberty police investigate inappropriate contact with child

11 kayakers rescued from Upper Iowa River

Coralville man involved in drunken crash, fights with deputy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Caucus politics or real help on Iowans' mobile home rents?

Marion City Council supports new direction for library

Gordon Lightfoot's tour comes to Cedar Rapids Sunday

Long-awaited University of Iowa art museum going out for bid

Riverside Theatre bringing new twists to Shakespeare's 'Henry IV' in Iowa City's Lower City Park

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.