North Liberty man accused of threatening to shoot police, others

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of threatening to shoot police and others during an incident Thursday evening.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 6:06 p.m. Thursday, 54-year-old Alan D. Rieken got into a verbal argument with his children inside his home at 72 Jaro Way. Police said a woman in the home intervened in an attempt to calm down the situation and Rieken shoved her to the floor.

Rieken allegedly pulled a handgun and said, “I’m going to shoot some cops and then you.” Police arrived on the scene and located Rieken. Rieken tried to walk away, but was taken into custody, police said. Officers found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband, according to criminal complaints.

Jaro was arrested and faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; four counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and domestic assault, a simple misdemeanor.

