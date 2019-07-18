North Liberty man accused of threatening lawn mowing crew with knife

IOWA CITY — A North Liberty man is accused of threatening a lawn mowing crew with a knife.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to the intersection of Dodge and Jefferson streets around 11:40 a.m. July 15 for a report of a man with a knife threatening a lawn mowing crew. Members of the crew told police the man was upset about grass clippings around his property, so he pulled a knife from his waistband and yelled at them.

Police located the man in the 10 block of South Dodge Street and identified him as 43-year-old Troy L. Barkalow. Barkalow had a knife in holster on his belt, police said.

Barkalow admitted to yelling at the lawn mowing crew. The crew also positively identified Barkalow as the man who pulled the knife on them, police said.

Barkalow was arrested and faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons, both aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison.

