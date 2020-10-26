Public Safety

North Liberty man accused of drunkenly damaging woman's home

CORALVILLE — A North Liberty man faces possible prison time after doing more than $10,000 in damage to a Coralville woman’s home.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 2:47 a.m. Oct. 24, 36-year-old Matthew L. Beltz went to a Coralville home after engaging in an argument with the woman who lived there.

Police said Beltz banged on the door and yelled at the woman from outside. After he wasn’t let into the home, Beltz allegedly hit the woman’s vehicle with his own, pushing her vehicle into the garage door and wall.

Beltz then proceeded to enter the home through the damaged garage door and followed the woman through her home and into the backyard. Police said the woman was able to call 911.

When officers arrived, Beltz was back in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He admitted to being drunk and driving through the garage door, police said. Beltz smelled of alcohol, showed signs of intoxication and eventually submitted to testing that showed his blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested and faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; drunken driving and trespass causing damage, both serious misdemeanors.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

