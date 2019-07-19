North Liberty men arrested after community center assault

NORTH LIBERTY — Two North Liberty men are accused of assaulting a man outside of the North Liberty Community Center.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Pacific Achiza and Resean L. Yates, both 18, are visible on surveillance video assaulting a man outside of the community center at 520 W. Cherry St. Police said Achiza and Yates punched the man in the face multiple times.

At one point during the assault, the victim “appears completely unconscious” and the men continued to assault him, police said. Police said the victim suffered serious facial injuries and other head trauma.

Police said when Yates was taken into custody for the assault around 12:30 a.m. Friday he fought with officers. Yates kicked on officer in the leg, causing pain and a visible injury. Police said it took multiple officers to get Yates into a patrol car. He allegedly threatened the officers and demanded his handcuffs be removed so he could fight them.

Both men face charges of willful injury causing serious injury a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Yates faces additional charges of interference with official acts causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; an interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

