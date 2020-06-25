North English man accused of sexual acts with 13-year-old Marion girl

MARION — Police arrested a North English man Thursday after a 13-year-old girl reported he subjected her to inappropriate sexual contact multiple times at a residence in Marion.

Craig D. Hall, 38, faces two counts of lascivious acts with a child and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Marion police said the girl told her mother that Hall on multiple occasions subjected her to sexual contact and acts between Oct. 1 and March 15, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators said Hall, when questioned, confirmed some aspects of the girl’s account.

A warrant was issued for Hall’s arrest June 16. He was taken into custody Thursday and is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

