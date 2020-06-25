Public Safety

North English man accused of sexual acts with 13-year-old Marion girl

Craig Hall
Craig Hall

MARION — Police arrested a North English man Thursday after a 13-year-old girl reported he subjected her to inappropriate sexual contact multiple times at a residence in Marion.

Craig D. Hall, 38, faces two counts of lascivious acts with a child and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Marion police said the girl told her mother that Hall on multiple occasions subjected her to sexual contact and acts between Oct. 1 and March 15, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators said Hall, when questioned, confirmed some aspects of the girl’s account.

A warrant was issued for Hall’s arrest June 16. He was taken into custody Thursday and is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge increases bail for woman charged with killing boyfriend after she violated terms of release 2 weeks ago

Poweshiek County man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires

Iowa Senate Democrats call for felon voting action by July 4

Vigil supporting Guatemalan immigrant in Iowa City confronts ICE

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

K-12 schools should not require face masks, Iowa Department of Education reopening guidance says

What's causing the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson County?

It's been 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Fans organize to save The Mill and its storied legacy in Iowa City

No casino, but there's still high-stakes action at First and First West

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.