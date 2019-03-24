Public Safety

FILE PHOTO: Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
No one was injured at a northwest Cedar Rapids house fire this morning, though the heavy fire was visible upon firefighters’ arrival and smoke was visible from blocks away.

The homeowner at 407 Moose Drive NW called about the fire at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, advising they had a fire in their attached garage. As Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived, the homeowner confirmed that everyone was out of the home and safe.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the garage area, forcibly removing the large overhead garage door in the process, and extinguished the fire.

No one was injured in the structure fire but the occupants are now displaced. Working smoke detectors were in the home and investigators ruled the fire was accidental.

The American Red Cross, Area Ambulance Service and Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted at the scene.

