Sheriff's office mum on what led investigators to Coralville Lake in death investigation

TIFFIN — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office found Noah Herring’s in the Coralville Reservoir, but is not commenting on what lead authorities to look there for the missing teen.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel told The Gazette Thursday that Herring’s body was found April 11 with assistance from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers. When asked how the sheriff’s office knew to look in the reservoir for Herring, Kunkel said he could not comment.

Herring, 15, was last seen in Tiffin around 3 p.m. April 7. Kunkel said the boy’s mother reported his missing roughly 24 hours later and an Operation Quickfind was launched April 9. The sheriff’s office announced April 11 the Operation Quickfind was canceled and said Monday the case had shifted to a death investigation.

Herring’s death is being treated as suspicious, though authorities have not said what has lead them to that conclusion. Kunkel said Thursday search warrants have been obtained in the case, but he would not say how many people have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

There are several other aspects of the case Kunkel said the sheriff’s office cannot comment on, including:

— Where in Tiffin Herring was last seen.

— Who last saw Herring.

— Whether Herring had any suspicious injuries when he was found.

The sheriff’s office is not commenting on how Herring got to the Coralville Reservoir. The distance from Tiffin to the Scales Pointe Campground is approximately 10 miles. The sheriff’s office has asked for help from anyone who was boating or fishing on the Coralville Reservoir near the Campground or the area known as Diving Rock on April 7.

