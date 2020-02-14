Public Safety

No students injured after parked school bus hit by oncoming car near West Branch

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

No injuries were reported after an accident involving a school bus and an oncoming vehicle Friday after school.

According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office media release, officers responded to the 5400 block of Lower West Branch Road in rural West Branch, for a collision involving a school bus and another vehicle. According to the release, Dakota Kaalberg of Atalissa was traveling west on the road as she approached the school bus that was stopped at residence with flashing lights activated, preparing to drop off students. As Kaalberg approached the bus, she lost control of her vehicle, colliding with the driver’s side front bumper.

Roughly 16 students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. The students were quickly transported to another bus and transported home, according to the release.

Kaalberg was issued a citation for driving too fast for the conditions, according to the release. The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jodi Huisentruit is still missing, investigative TV show takes fresh look at famous cold case

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 3

Low risk of major flooding along Cedar, Iowa rivers

Crime scene investigator determined Martinko's killer wore gloves

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Win Tickets to a March College Basketball Tournament Viewing Party at Riverside Casino

When campaigns end, who gets the cash?

Iowa Democrats hire lawyers for caucus probe

Planned Parenthood, State of Iowa argue sex education law

Engaging Iowa communities to stop the opioid epidemic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.