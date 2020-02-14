No students injured after parked school bus hit by oncoming car near West Branch

No injuries were reported after an accident involving a school bus and an oncoming vehicle Friday after school.

According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office media release, officers responded to the 5400 block of Lower West Branch Road in rural West Branch, for a collision involving a school bus and another vehicle. According to the release, Dakota Kaalberg of Atalissa was traveling west on the road as she approached the school bus that was stopped at residence with flashing lights activated, preparing to drop off students. As Kaalberg approached the bus, she lost control of her vehicle, colliding with the driver’s side front bumper.

Roughly 16 students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. The students were quickly transported to another bus and transported home, according to the release.

Kaalberg was issued a citation for driving too fast for the conditions, according to the release. The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.