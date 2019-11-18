Riverside man accused of burglary, sexual assault

IOWA CITY — A Riverside man could face more than 50 years in prison for burglary and sexual assault.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 3:40 a.m. Nov. 16, 33-year-old Nikolas S.H. Petersen entered an Iowa City residence without permission from the occupant. Police said Petersen grabbed the female occupant by the head and slammed her into a speaker. Petersen then proceeded to sexually assault the woman, police said.

Police said the woman tried to flee the residence, but Petersen caught her and threw her to the ground. He then punched her and put his hands around her throat, nose and mouth, causing her to lose consciousness, police said.

Before leaving, Petersen held a knife to the woman’s throat and threatened to kill her. Police said Petersen also grabbed the woman’s child while holding the knife.

The woman suffered multiple facial injuries that required hospitalization, police said.

Petersen was arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse, both Class B felonies, as well as other charges. If convicted of all charges, Petersen could spend up to 57 years in prison.

