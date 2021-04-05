Cedar Rapids man faces charges after shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man faces charges following a shots fired incident Sunday evening.

According to Cedar Rapids police, officers were called to the 1600 block of 30th Street NW around 6:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses reported a man shot a gun into the air and threatened to shoot another man before fleeing on foot.

Responding officers identified 27-year-old Nicholas M. Johnson as the suspect. Johnson was found in a vehicle in the 800 block of D Avenue NW around 7:57 p.m. Police found a 9 mm handgun under Johnson’s seat.

Further investigation into the shots fired determined Johnson fired six shots into the air outside of an apartment complex after getting into an argument.

Johnson faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com