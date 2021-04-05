Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man faces charges after shots fired incident

(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man faces charges following a shots fired incident Sunday evening.

According to Cedar Rapids police, officers were called to the 1600 block of 30th Street NW around 6:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses reported a man shot a gun into the air and threatened to shoot another man before fleeing on foot.

Responding officers identified 27-year-old Nicholas M. Johnson as the suspect. Johnson was found in a vehicle in the 800 block of D Avenue NW around 7:57 p.m. Police found a 9 mm handgun under Johnson’s seat.

Further investigation into the shots fired determined Johnson fired six shots into the air outside of an apartment complex after getting into an argument.

Johnson faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Two men arrested after fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids hotel room

Iowa State University crew club leader: Boat capsized when winds picked up suddenly

Cedar Rapids police investigate possible stabbing

Woman dies in Linn County field fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former University of Iowa hospitals manager sues over gender bias

Road construction projects for 2021 underway in Cedar Rapids

Caucuses in trouble? What's new?

Iowa DNR approves 11,600-head cattle feedlot near Monona

Mark and Leslie Nolte creating community arts center in former Riverside Theatre site

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.