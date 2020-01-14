Iowa City man accused of attacking fellow moviegoer over cellphone use

An Iowa City man was arrested Friday after he allegedly beat up a fellow moviegoer during a late-night showing of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” at Marcus Sycamore Theatre, 1602 Sycamore St., Iowa City.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicholas P. Glasgow is accused of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Glasgow was at a late showing at about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 when he demanded the theater staff speak to a fellow moviegoer about using his cellphone in the theater. The movie had not yet started, the complaint notes.

The theater staff told police Glasgow ordered them to “take care of it or he would,” the complaint states.

After the movie, the complaint states Glasgow approached the man and his friend and demanded they apologize for ruining the film for him. The victim and his friend had not yet left their seats, according to the complaint, when the defendant began punching the man in the face repeatedly.

Police said the victim and Glasgow continued to fight and the victim ended up on the floor where Glasgow allegedly kicked him multiple times.

The complaint states the man suffered a cut to the head, as well as swelling, soreness and redness to his face. Police said the victim’s glasses — which were valued at about $250 — were also broken during the fight.

Theater staff identified Glasgow as a regular moviegoer, the complaint states, and police said Glasgow’s appearance matched the description given by the victim.

A warrant was issued for Glasgow’s arrest and he was picked up Friday and booked into the Johnson County Jail. He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

