GPS monitor helps police nab Iowa City man who stole women's underwear

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man has learned the hard way that pairing a GPS monitor with stolen women’s underwear is a major fashion faux pas.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 37-year-old Nicholas D. Cohrs was on probation and wearing a GPS monitor when he committed two break-ins at a residence on Myrtle Avenue around 7:37 p.m. Oct. 12, 2020. Police were called to the residence when the tenants came home and discovered a screen had been removed from a bedroom window, which was open.

The tenants told police the only thing missing from the apartment was women’s underwear and clothing, even though valuable items were readily accessible inside.

While at the building, officers also noticed another apartment had been entered in a similar fashion. Police said they spoke with the resident, who said she had been home and heard noises, but thought they were coming from outside. That tenant also reported all that was missing were underwear and clothing.

Police said Cohrs was later arrested for an unrelated theft when he stole women’s underwear. That investigation showed Cohrs was on probation and wearing a GPS monitor. Police said the GPS data showed Cohrs was at the apartment when the break-ins occurred.

Cohrs was arrested Jan. 15 and faces charges of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He faces up to 15 years in prison and remains in custody on a $70,000 cash bond.

