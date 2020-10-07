Anamosa teen accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl in Marion

Police arrested a 19-year-old man Monday after a 13-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her at a residence on Marion.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicholas A. Bell, of Anamosa, faces two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Marion police said the girl recounted two incidents that occurred in August where Bell “committed sex acts upon her on two different occasions.”

Investigators then questioned Bell, who allegedly admitted to the acts.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest on Sept. 29 and he was booked into Linn County Jail on Monday, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

