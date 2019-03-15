New Hartford man sentenced to 10 years for selling over five pounds of ice meth

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who distributed several pounds of ice methamphetamine while in and out of state prison was sentenced Thursday to over 10 years in federal prison.

Duane Baker, 28, of New Hartford, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by a convicted drug felon.

According to evidence, Baker, while in state prison for felony methamphetamine charges, became involved in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine. He recruited the mother of his child to sell the meth on his behalf. Once he was released, he continued the conspiracy and ultimately distributed over 5 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

U.S. District Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Baker to 131 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve eight years of supervised release following his prison time.

Baker is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s Service until he can be taken to a federal prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Williams and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force through a cooperative effort of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force — Waterloo police; Cedar Falls, Waverly, LaPorte, Marshalltown, Evansdale and Hudson police departments; and Bremer, Black Hawk, Dubuque, Marshall and Tama counties sheriff’s offices; and Mid Iowa Drug Task Force. l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com