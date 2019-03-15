New Hampton man charged with child sexual exploitation, child pornography

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal magistrate ruled Friday a New Hampton man will remain in jail pending trial on charges of child sexual exploitation.

William Rolen, 56, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and the distribution, reception, possession, and accessing of child pornography, according to an indictment unsealed earlier this week in U.S. District Court.

Rolen pleaded not guilty Tuesday and his trial was set for May 13.

The indictment accuses Rolen of attempting to entice a person who he believed to be under 18 to engage in criminal sexual activity between February and March 2018. He is also accused of distributing, receiving, possessing and accessing child pornography between 2015 and 2018.

If convicted, Rolen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to a life sentence and a $1.2 million fine. He would also be ordered to serve at least five years on supervised release following his prison term.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com