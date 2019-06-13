Public Safety

Neo-Nazi flyers found in Iowa City

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
IOWA CITY — Neo-Nazi flyers were distributed in part of Iowa City earlier this week.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said police responded to a call for service around 6 p.m. June 10 for a report of “multiple flyers” in the area of Prairie du Chien Road, Buresh Avenue and Oakland Avenue on the north side of Iowa City. The flyers were distributed in clear plastic bags.

Frank said the flyers showed a black and white picture of a woman and the words, “LOVE YOUR RACE.” The website for the neo-Nazi group was included on the flyer.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups in the United States, said the National Alliance, founded in 1970, “was for decades the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America.”

“Explicitly genocidal in its ideology, NA materials call for the eradication of the Jews and other races and the creation of an all-white homeland,” the SPLC states on its website.

Little Village news director Paul Brennan posted on the outlet’s website on June 11 that the flyers had been wrapped around April issues their monthly magazine. Brennan said in his post Little Village has no connection to the flyers or the National Alliance.

Frank said distributing the flyers is free speech and not a crime. However, he said information on the incident will be included in the department’s database and passed along to the FBI.

