Public Safety

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

Gary Greiner cleans snow off of his truck while Ken Burnside of Cedar Rapids uses a snowblower to help dig the truck out, after he helped clear snow for a friend nearby in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

“Springlike” weather is not expected in Eastern Iowa anytime soon, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, snow is expected mainly before 2 p.m. The temperature will continue falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. with a northwest wind at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

At night there will be a chance of flurries before 9 p.m. and patchy blowing snow before midnight.

A low temperature of around 6 degrees is expected with wind chill as low as -10.

The cold temperatures will continue throughout the week, with a slight break on Thursday when the temperature is expected to be above freezing with a high of around 35 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Gross said Tuesday the outlook for the rest of February is looking “grim” as lower than average temperatures are expected for the rest of the month.

It will be mid-March before the Corridor sees sustained above-freezing days.

The Gazette

