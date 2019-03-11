Public Safety

Rain and snow melt beginning Wednesday may produce flooding

FILE PHOTO: Water from the flooding Cedar River covers Ellis Boulevard NW near Ellis Park on Tuesday, March 12, 2013, in northwest Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
With a strong storm system moving into the Midwest Wednesday, and the ground saturated and still frozen, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Quad Cities has issued a flood watch for Linn, Johnson and other Eastern Iowa counties.

The NWS issued the flood watch Monday ahead of a storm system expected to bring warm temperatures and potentially heavy rain of 0.75 to 1 inch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. “Any heavy rain and snow melt will quickly run off into low lying areas and area waterways,” the NWS advised.

The flood watch will be in effect for the following Eastern Iowa counties: Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Van Buren and Washington.

