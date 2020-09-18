Names released in Iowa City suspicious death investigation

IOWA CITY — IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the man and woman found dead inside an Iowa City residence Tuesday.

According to a news release, Latoya P. Smith, 45; and Floyd L. Rush, 49; are the subjects of a death investigation at 86 Aniston St. Smith and Rush both live at the residence, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the residence around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unconscious woman inside. When first responders arrived at the home, they found Smith and Rush dead inside the residence.

The Iowa City police activity log shows officers had been called to the residence for a welfare check at 6:13 p.m. that evening, but were unable to find the person named in the request.

Rush and Smith were named in court documents related to a domestic assault in 2018. According to court documents, Iowa City police were called to 68 Aniston Court at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 16, 2018 for a report of a domestic incident. Rush was ultimately arrested for domestic assault causing an injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor.

While not the alleged victim in the incident, Smith was named as protected party in the case.

Police have said the deaths are considered suspicious and part of an “isolated event.” The deaths remain under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com