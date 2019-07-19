Public Safety

Name of man killed in Highway 13 collision released

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
The name of a man killed in a collision between a pedestrian and a semi truck on Thursday evening has been released.

The man has been identified as Chad E. Lutter, 45, of Marion. In a release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Major Chad Colston said although the investigation into the incident is still early, it appears from the information the sheriff’s office has gathered that Lutter walked into the path of the semi. Colston said the Sheriff’s Office will not have any more information to release on the incident this weekend.

Lutter died after being struck by the semi on Highway 13 south of Mount Vernon Road.

A call at 5:22 p.m. Thursday reported a person had been struck by a vehicle on the highway.

The person, later identified as Lutter, was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 13 southbound remained closed after the incident for much of the evening, until it was reopened at roughly 9:30 p.m.

