Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

LONE TREE — A Muscatine woman faces a plethora of charges after Johnson County deputies responded to a reported burglary in rural Lone Tree.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:40 a.m. Sept. 10 deputies were called to a home on Highway 22 SE outside of Lone Tree by a passerby reporting a possible burglary. Responding deputies spoke with a woman who said her sister, Corina, was inside the residence.

Deputies searched the home and the property and located a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Corina P. Campbell, hiding in the grass near the scene. Deputies searched a vehicle near the scene and found Campbell’s ID, items belonging to the homeowners, burglary tools and a wood puzzle box containing suspected marijuana and meth, authorities said.

When Campbell was booked and searched at the Johnson County Jail, jail staff located four alprazolam pills on her, which she did not have a valid prescription for.

Campbell now faces charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, providing false information, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred as a habitual offender.

