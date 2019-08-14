Muscatine police officer punched handcuffed woman to end fight

MUSCATINE — In a Muscatine police report, an officer charged with assaulting a handcuffed woman said he “punched” her “in the face one time” to end a fight.

Former Muscatine Police Officer Benjamin L. Varela was fired July 12 for violating department code and policies. A week later, he was charged with assault for punching a handcuffed woman in the face “without apparent cause or justification.”

Varela, a military veteran, has appealed his firing, alleging the city violated Iowa law in the process.

The incident that sparked his arrest happened around 8:15 p.m. July 5, after police responded to the 2000 block of Oneida Avenue in Muscatine for a report of two men fighting.

In the criminal complaint Varela filed July 6, he said as officers responded, dispatchers told them one man was hitting the other in the head with a shovel. As officers tried to arrest that man for assault, he went into a house.

“Officers were allowed to enter the residence,” Varela wrote, but a woman “was standing in the way and was refusing to let officers in. Officers had to physically remove her from the doorway.”

“Officer Varela punched (the woman) in the face one time to end the fight,” Varela wrote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He did not mention the woman was handcuffed, as the city and a witness have alleged.

The charge against Varela

The July 19 criminal complaint charges Varela with simple assault for striking the handcuffed woman in the face.

“During their initial contact/investigation, a female was handcuffed and placed on the ground. Officer Ben Varela eventually took control of the female after several minutes. Once on her feet, the female appears to move around slightly, then is punched in the face by Varela for no apparent cause or justification,” the complaint reads.

The woman was charged with interference with official acts.

“She got hit pretty hard,” said Deanna Reed, who called 911 to report the initial fight. “I can’t think of anything to justify it.”

Reed said she saw a woman in handcuffs sitting on the ground, crying and telling people to stop fighting. As the woman tried to get up, the officer “turned around and busted her in the face,” Reed said.

The woman’s nose was bleeding and she was crying and screaming before additional officers escorted her to a squad car.

“I’m sure my mouth dropped to the ground,” she said.

Varela has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for Jan. 6 in Muscatine County Court.

Code of Conduct and policy violations

Muscatine fired Varela July 12 for violating the police department’s Code of Conduct and the city’s video recording policy for body and in-car cameras, the city said.

“The behavior was discovered following the review of a recent arrest,” city spokesman Kevin Jenison said.

On Aug. 9, Varela appealed his firing, alleging the city violated the law by firing him without first holding a hearing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Cedar Rapids Farmers Market Market After Dark returns to downtown August 24! Vendors, stage and street entertainment will bring a unique atmosphere to downtown. Learn More The Gazette Heroes Nomination Know an everyday hero that enriches our community? Nominate them today!

In court records, Varela claims he was verbally terminated July 12 and given written notice of termination July 17. Varela claims he received notice July 30 that the city would hold an Aug. 2 hearing pursuant to state law regarding veterans preference.

Varela contends he should have received that hearing before he was terminated because veterans are a protected class of employees. In his appeal, he asks to be reinstated with full back pay and benefits to July 12.

Varela was hired by the Muscatine Police Department on Dec. 20, 2016, and formally sworn in as an officer April 20, 2017. According to previous reporting, he joined the military in 2011 and was honorably discharged in 2014.

The city said it could not comment on state law as it pertains to Varela because the issue is “now the matter of litigation.”

“Additionally, the city’s general policy is not to comment on personnel matters,” Jenison said.