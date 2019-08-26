Public Safety

Muscatine man faces assault, false imprisonment charges for Coralville hotel incident

CORALVILLE — A Muscatine man is accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in a Coralville hotel room.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, 29-year-old Bin Lu and the alleged victim met online last week. Police said on Aug. 25, Lu picked up the woman from her home and took her to a hotel in Coralville.

Police said Lu made sexual advances toward the woman multiple times in the hotel room. Fearing for her safety and not wanting to have sex with Lu, the woman attempted to leave the room, police said.

Lu allegedly blocked the woman from leaving the room and physically restrained her. Police said he told her to go to the bed after shutting off all the lights. Lu also attempted to touch the woman by rubbing her shoulders, police said. The woman reported to police that she believed Lu was attempting to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman was able to escape the room and run to the front desk, where she hid from Lu. When officers spoke with Lu, he had multiple condoms with him, police said.

Lu was arrested Sunday and faces charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor; and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor.

