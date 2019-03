Burlington police are looking for two “armed and dangerous” men in connection with the death of 59-year-old Edward “Eddie” Breuer, who died on March 17.

The warrants, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department, state that Markell “Kellz” Dishe, 25, and Majestic Alexander Malone, 26, each face charges of first-degree murder.

Area media outlets reported that Burlington police and fire officials responded to the 400 block of Acres Street at about 6:35 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a Breuer with "life-threatening injuries." Police have not specified the nature of those injuries.

One suspect was arrested Sunday, according to local media reports. Burlington police said 49-year-old Stanley Baldwin, of Burlington, was arrested on a charge of willful injury, a felony.

Breuer was taken to Great River Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy was conducted Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center but the findings have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dishe and Malone is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

