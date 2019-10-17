Multiple shots fired at house in SW Cedar Rapids, police said

CEDAR RAPIDS — Multiple shots were fired Tuesday night at a residence in the 3000 block Breyer Street SW in Cedar Rapids, police said.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. and found that the home had been struck by gunfire several times, according to the police department.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they think the incident was targeted, as witnesses reported seeing the shooter standing on the street and aiming at a specific house.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

