Public Safety

Multiple shots fired at house in SW Cedar Rapids, police said

CEDAR RAPIDS — Multiple shots were fired Tuesday night at a residence in the 3000 block Breyer Street SW in Cedar Rapids, police said.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. and found that the home had been struck by gunfire several times, according to the police department.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they think the incident was targeted, as witnesses reported seeing the shooter standing on the street and aiming at a specific house.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to hire 2 more experts at state's expense

Hy-Vee customers hit chain with class action lawsuit over data breach

Iowa man faces child porn charges in New Jersey

Iowa doctor agrees to pay $1 million to settle surgery claims allegations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City

Delaney: 'I need Iowa to step forward'

Companies are recruiting employees for start of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Beto O'Rourke doesn't want to 'confiscate' your guns

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.