Mount Vernon woman, teenage girl seriously injured in utility pole crash

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
A Mount Vernon woman and her female teenage passenger were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Saturday after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Linn County.

At 2:34 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Springville Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Stout, 44, of Mount Vernon had been driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on Springville Road and lost control of the car, which entered the west ditch and struck a power pole.

Stout’s passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was flown by helicopter to UIHC for what were believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Stout was transported by ambulance to UIHC, also for what were believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

