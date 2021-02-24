Public Safety

Mount Vernon man arrested after dead cattle found on his property

Farmer charged with livestock neglect resulting in death

Some of the 200 head of black angus cattle roam a recently harvested corn field at the Woodworth family's Flying W Farm in Burlington, W. Va. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Michael Robinson Chavez

A Mount Vernon man was arrested Wednesday after authorities received a complaint about numerous dead cows on his property.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 81 Linn Ridge Rd. on Feb. 11 after receiving reports of neglected cattle.

The deputies found a number of dead cattle on the property.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined that the Angus breed cattle were being starved and living without proper shelter or care consistent with customary animal husbandry practices.

Deputies attempted to work with owner Brian Greazel and a veterinarian to ensure that the remaining animals were properly cared for. However, during a follow-up visit, deputies found several more dead cattle.

On Feb. 15, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the property and 18 head of cattle were rescued.

The Iowa Farm Animal Care Organization, the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association aided in identifying a safe location to take the remaining cattle and facilitated their transport.

Greazel, 43, was arrested on a charge of livestock neglect resulting in death, a serious misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office said Greazel was not living at the property where the cattle were located.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

