Motorist receives 'life-threatening injuries' after multiple vehicle accident near Collins Road and Council Street

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Collins Road and Council Street NE just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the accident was severe enough that it closed down Collins Road in both directions for an extended period. One driver had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown by Lifeguard Helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of ‘life-threatening injuries.’

Police have no more information to share on the condition of the driver at this time.

Part of Collins Road still remained closed for much of Tuesday night to allow the CRPD to investigate the scene of the incident. Police said they hoped to have the road fully opened by 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

