A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital Sunday after a crash with a pickup on northbound Interstate 380 at First Street East in Cedar Rapids.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

Some northbound lanes remained closed between Diagonal Drive SW and H Avenue NE while officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Police are withholding the names of those involved pending family notification.