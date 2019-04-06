Motorcyclist seriously injured at SW Cedar Rapids intersection

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a truck Saturday evening at a southwest Cedar Rapids intersection.
Officers were dispatched at 6:40 p.m. to Sixth Street and America Drive SW and found the motorcycle driver was suffering from serious injuries, according to a news release.
The motorcyclist’s name is not being released at this time.
