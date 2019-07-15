Motorcyclist flown to UIHC after crash with SUV in Fairfax

Public Safety

Motorcycle crash with SUV near Casey's in Fairfax on morning of July 15, 2019. Zachary Lee Taylor from Fairfax was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries. (Linn County Sheriff's Office photo)
A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries after a teen driver turned an SUV in front of the motorcycle Monday morning in Fairfax.

Zachary Taylor, 23, was eastbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when an SUV driven by Carson Smith, 16, turned left in front of the motorcycle at Casey’s in Fairfax, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Both Taylor and Smith are Fairfax residents.

Smith did not see the motorcycle as he attempted to turn left into the business drive of Casey’s at 65 Williams Boulevard and Taylor collided with the SUV.

Taylor was transported by Air Care to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, a news release stated.

Smith was cited for failing to yield at a left turn.

