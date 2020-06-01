Motorcycle vs. semi wreck kills one on I-380, police say

Public Safety

Police are investigating after a collision involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck over the weekend left one person dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Friday to a wreck on Interstate 380 South at Highway 30 involving a semi-truck with a cargo trailer and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, who was identified as Lucky Thomas Wilson, 24, of Cedar Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

