Two injured after motorcycles collide in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two people were injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash.

Cedar Rapids police said the crash at 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Blairs Ferry Road NE and Interstate 380 involved two motorcycles that appeared to have collided.

The driver of one of the motorcycles was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver had less serious injuries and went to a hospital on his own.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Blairs Ferry Road, but the road initially was closed to traffic in both directions as police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.