An Iowa City woman was killed Friday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Coralville.

At about 3 p.m., an eastbound driver with mechanical issues stopped his car at the 240 mile marker and was not able to get off the travel portion of the roadway because of road construction, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Traffic slowed and caused a chain reaction involving six vehicles, including a semi-trailer truck.

Morgan Downing Rosenthal, 52, of Iowa City, was killed in the crash.