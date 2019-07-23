Public Safety

More than 50 vehicles vandalized in Iowa City and Coralville

IOWA CITY — More than 50 vehicles were vandalized Tuesday in Iowa City and Coralville.

The Iowa City Police Department said Tuesday that officers received 17 separate reports of car windows shot out with a BB gun or pellet gun.

In Coralville, police officers responded to reports of 37 vehicles with car windows that were shot out.

Earlier this month, Iowa City police investigated 15 to 20 incidences of car windows that were damaged throughout the city.

Police said the vandalism — which occurred July 9 — could have been done with a BB gun, but they were uncertain of the cause. The police department announced extra patrols in the wake of the vandalism.

The recent cases are under investigation and the two police departments are working to determine whether any links exist between the vandalism in each city.

Residents with security cameras are asked to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5276 if they have any potentially useful footage or information.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers also is offering a reward of up to $1,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS.

