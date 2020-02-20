Public Safety

More gunfire reported in Iowa City

Two incidents happened on the same street

IOWA CITY — For the second time in less than 24 hours, Iowa City police responded to gunfire on Taylor Drive.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said officers were called to the area of Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Drive, around 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of multiple gunshots. Responding officers found several shell casings in the parking lot and canvassed the neighborhood.

Frank said detectives are investigating “all available leads.”

Thursday morning’s incident comes after officers responded to the area of Sandusky and Taylor drives at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday for multiple reports of gunshots. Following that incident, police found a vehicle and residence damaged by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported in either incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call either Sgt. Jerry Blomgren or Lt. David Droll at 356-5276. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in either case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, at iccrimestoppers.org or at (319) 358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

