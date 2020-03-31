Public Safety

Monday night shooting left 23-year-old woman injured, Cedar Rapids police say

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot Monday night in the Wellington Heights neighborhood in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Officers were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. to Fourth Avenue and 19th Street SE for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the found a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue SE had been damaged by gunfire.

While on scene, police said, they were told a woman had arrived by private vehicle at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital “with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.”

No other information has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former school bus driver accused of attempting to abuse a girl, 10, faces felony charges

Linn, Johnson County courthouses restrict public access because of coronavirus

Iowa City woman accused of assaulting bus driver with ice scraper

Justice at a distance during coronavirus poses challenges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus, outbreak confirmed in Cedar Rapids care facility

Grocers find themselves on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

In the pandemic, Iowans can have guns but they can't have abortions

'I am retired from running for office': Ron Corbett closes gubernatorial fund donating $25K to NewBoCo

How to contain COVID-19 in rural America

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.