Monday night shooting left 23-year-old woman injured, Cedar Rapids police say

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot Monday night in the Wellington Heights neighborhood in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Officers were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. to Fourth Avenue and 19th Street SE for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the found a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue SE had been damaged by gunfire.

While on scene, police said, they were told a woman had arrived by private vehicle at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital “with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.”

No other information has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

