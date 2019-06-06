Public Safety

Missing a Go-cart in Cedar Rapids? Police may have found the man who absconded with it

The Go-cart (photo courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Police Department)
The Go-cart (photo courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Police Department)
/
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids police responded Thursday morning to an abandoned building burglary.

What they found was a man with a go-cart.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, at 5:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress in the 900 block of F Avenue Nw. A caller informed police of a male subject near there in a vacant house.

Officers arrived and located a man, Charles David Rajonis-Schmitt, 30, in the alleyway between F Avenue and G Avenue on Ninth Street NW. As officers attempted to talk to the man he started running through the alleyway and was apprehended in the 1000 block of F Avenue Nw.

Police say they then determined that Rajonis-Schmitt had a valid warrant out of Benton County for third-degree theft, and he was arrested on that warrant and interference with official acts.

Rajonis-Schmitt was also found in possession of a go-cart when he was located, potentially attached to the bicycle he had been using for transportation.

The Cedar Rapids Police say that if you believe that the go-cart belongs to you and would like to file charges, please contact Officer Cavin at 319-286-5491. The go-cart is currently in evidence. The rightful owner will need to identify any distinguishing characteristics of the go-cart, including scratches or serial number, for example.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Train derailment near Standwood

Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake wants trial moved

Iowa County supervisor charged with drunken driving

35 Union Pacific cars and two engines derail Thursday morning near Stanwood

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper rips Trump 'tariff war'

Security ramping up for 19 presidential hopefuls coming to Cedar Rapids

Construction begins on 140-room University Heights Marriott near Kinnick Stadium

Chest pains briefly send Gov. Reynolds to ER

Cedar Rapids doughnut pop-up shop debuts on National Doughnut Day

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.