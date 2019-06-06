Missing a Go-cart in Cedar Rapids? Police may have found the man who absconded with it

The Cedar Rapids police responded Thursday morning to an abandoned building burglary.

What they found was a man with a go-cart.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, at 5:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress in the 900 block of F Avenue Nw. A caller informed police of a male subject near there in a vacant house.

Officers arrived and located a man, Charles David Rajonis-Schmitt, 30, in the alleyway between F Avenue and G Avenue on Ninth Street NW. As officers attempted to talk to the man he started running through the alleyway and was apprehended in the 1000 block of F Avenue Nw.

Police say they then determined that Rajonis-Schmitt had a valid warrant out of Benton County for third-degree theft, and he was arrested on that warrant and interference with official acts.

Rajonis-Schmitt was also found in possession of a go-cart when he was located, potentially attached to the bicycle he had been using for transportation.

The Cedar Rapids Police say that if you believe that the go-cart belongs to you and would like to file charges, please contact Officer Cavin at 319-286-5491. The go-cart is currently in evidence. The rightful owner will need to identify any distinguishing characteristics of the go-cart, including scratches or serial number, for example.