Minnesota man who traveled to Iowa to have sex with teen girls was sentenced to 27 years

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Minnesota man, who traveled to Iowa to have sex with two teen girls after responding to an ad from a sex trafficker, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison.

Terrance D. Nordwall, 50, of Faribault, Minn., was convicted by a jury last October for attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

Trial evidence showed Nordwall exchanged text messages last year with a Homeland Security Investigations agent, who he believed was a “pimp” for two girls, ages 14 and 15. Nordwall agreed to pay $200 for a half-hour with the two girls, and he drove to the Cedar Rapids area, where he was met by law enforcement officers.

A Hiawatha police investigator and a federal agent followed Nordwall’s vehicle from a local hotel to an area near the Hiawatha Library, where they identified themselves as law enforcement and told him they knew why he was in Iowa, according to a warrant.

Nordwall admitted he had been talking and texting with a man who was prostituting teens and was supposed to meet him at the library, the warrant stated. Nordwall said he “picked up escorts” but that they were not underage. He claimed he wanted to see if these girls were real and then planned to take photos to provide to law enforcement, according to the warrant.

Investigators, who had permission from Nordwall to look at his phone, found naked images of females but he denied they were minors.

Nordwall’s previous Minnesota convictions for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of pornographic work involving minors and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, impacted his advisory sentencing guideline, resulting in more prison time.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Nordwall to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and he must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Iowa State Patrol, and Hiawatha Police Department.

