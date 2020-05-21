Public Safety

Minnesota man who traveled to Iowa to have sex with teen girls was sentenced to 27 years

He contacted undercover agent who he believed was a 'pimp'

Terrance Nordwall
Terrance Nordwall

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Minnesota man, who traveled to Iowa to have sex with two teen girls after responding to an ad from a sex trafficker, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison.

Terrance D. Nordwall, 50, of Faribault, Minn., was convicted by a jury last October for attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

Trial evidence showed Nordwall exchanged text messages last year with a Homeland Security Investigations agent, who he believed was a “pimp” for two girls, ages 14 and 15. Nordwall agreed to pay $200 for a half-hour with the two girls, and he drove to the Cedar Rapids area, where he was met by law enforcement officers.

A Hiawatha police investigator and a federal agent followed Nordwall’s vehicle from a local hotel to an area near the Hiawatha Library, where they identified themselves as law enforcement and told him they knew why he was in Iowa, according to a warrant.

Nordwall admitted he had been talking and texting with a man who was prostituting teens and was supposed to meet him at the library, the warrant stated. Nordwall said he “picked up escorts” but that they were not underage. He claimed he wanted to see if these girls were real and then planned to take photos to provide to law enforcement, according to the warrant.

Investigators, who had permission from Nordwall to look at his phone, found naked images of females but he denied they were minors.

Nordwall’s previous Minnesota convictions for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of pornographic work involving minors and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, impacted his advisory sentencing guideline, resulting in more prison time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Nordwall to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and he must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Iowa State Patrol, and Hiawatha Police Department.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man shot during overnight home invasion in SW Cedar Rapids

Police: Cedar Rapids teen shot and killed near St. Louis

Woman accused of racist attacks in Iowa competent for trial

Iowa man accused of leaving 2 dogs to starve to death

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa schools can open summer school, activity camps starting June 1

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 21

Reynolds: Movie theaters, museums, more state park facilities open for Memorial Day

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 21: Marion Pool won't open in 2020

Democrats Eddie Mauro, Theresa Greenfield tangle in Senate candidate debate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.