Michigan man faces sex abuse charge in Johnson County

IOWA CITY — A Michigan man is accused of sexual abuse.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, the alleged abuse occurred on March 18, 2016. The victim told police he had gone out with friends, remembers going to a bar and paying his tab.

Police said the victim had a vague recollection of being in a cab and waking up in a bedroom where Gregory Hills, 56, of Pontiac, MI, was trying to sexually abuse him. The man told police he woke up later in his own bed with no memory of how he got there.

Police said the victim had a sexual assault kit completed. DNA collected matched Hills, police said. The victim doesn’t know Hills or didn’t consent to any sexual contact, police said.

A warrant for Hills’ arrest was obtained in December 2017. That warrant was served Nov. 10. Hills faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

