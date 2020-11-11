Public Safety

Michigan man faces sex abuse charge in Johnson County

IOWA CITY — A Michigan man is accused of sexual abuse.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, the alleged abuse occurred on March 18, 2016. The victim told police he had gone out with friends, remembers going to a bar and paying his tab.

Police said the victim had a vague recollection of being in a cab and waking up in a bedroom where Gregory Hills, 56, of Pontiac, MI, was trying to sexually abuse him. The man told police he woke up later in his own bed with no memory of how he got there.

Police said the victim had a sexual assault kit completed. DNA collected matched Hills, police said. The victim doesn’t know Hills or didn’t consent to any sexual contact, police said.

A warrant for Hills’ arrest was obtained in December 2017. That warrant was served Nov. 10. Hills faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man caught with stolen pickup truck in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

Man grazed by bullet near Iowa City park Sunday

Former podiatrist sentenced to probation for prescribing unnecessary painkillers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks, socially distance

University of Iowa law dean to lead Biden transition agency review team

Cedar Ridge surpasses national brands for best-selling 750-milileter bourbon in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.