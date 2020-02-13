Crime scene investigator determined Martinko's killer wore gloves

DAVENPORT — A former crime scene investigator testified Thursday he determined the suspect who killed 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979 was wearing gloves before the brutal attack because a “zigzag or chevron” glove pattern was found on the exterior door handle.

Richard “Dick” White, 80, a retired Cedar Rapids police identification officer — now commonly known as crime scene investigator — said he came to that conclusion because he first found the chevron print in blood that was all over the inside of Martinko’s family Buick. He purchased a glove that had a similar pattern and put ink on it to determine if it matched the glove pattern found in car, which it did.

White, testifying in the murder trial for Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester, also concluded that because the bloody glove pattern was found on the gear shift, steering wheel and lights — the car was driven after the attack. In identifying photos of her car, which was found Dec. 20, by police parked in the lot behind J.C. Penney at Westdale Mall, he pointed out the Buick was parked outside the parking spot — “like someone hurriedly” pulled the car in the space.

Burns, charged with first-degree murder, has denied killing Martinko and said he didn’t know how his DNA was found on the back of Martinko’s dress and on the gear shift of the car.

The trial started in Scott County District Court Monday but testimony just began Wednesday. The trial was moved out of Linn because of pretrial publicity.

White also told the jurors how Martinko’s body was found in the car. When he was called to the scene about 4 a.m. on Dec. 20, the left rear door was the only one unlocked. He initially looked for fingerprints on the doors and windows but couldn’t find any.

The teen’s body was found on the floorboard of the front passenger side, White said. Her legs were facing the steering wheel and her knees were under the dash. Her upper torso was leaning back against the seat. The teen was wearing a rabbit coat, black dress, pantyhose and heels — the same outfit several witnesses testified she was wearing Dec. 19 at the Kennedy High School choir banquet and later at the mall.

White said he could see stab wounds to her chest. There was blood all over the front seat, dashboard, windows and passenger side door.

The blood on the steering wheel, gear shift, lights and turn signals also had fibers from the rabbit fur coat mixed with it, White said. He used a razor blade to scrape blood from the gear shift and placed it in a sealed envelope, along with the razor blade for evidence. He said that was normal procedure at the time.

White likely didn’t know the collection of that blood from the gear shift and blood later found on Martinko’s dress might eventually be tied to the killer. Authorities said a public genealogy database, GEDmatch, led to Burns being identified as a match to the blood found on the dress and gearshift.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Wednesday a DNA profile was developed from blood found on Martinko’s dress. Fewer than 1 in 100 billion unrelated individuals could have the same profile.

In the back seat of the Buick, White found a shopping bag containing items. Martinko was seen at the mall Dec. 19, witnesses testified Wednesday.

One witness said Martinko had a “wad of cash,” because she was picking up a coat her mother had put on layaway, but White found her purse on the front seat, underneath part of her body, which, he said, hadn’t been opened.

Leon Spies, during cross examination, questioned the collection of the evidence and attempted to plant doubt on whether proper procedures were followed as not to disturb or contaminate the scene. He also questioned how the black dress, which was displayed in court Thursday, was handled to preserve evidence.

White said he followed proper procedures at the time.

James F. Kidwell, 78, of Adkins, former identification lieutenant with the department in 1979, testified about the black dress being sent to the FBI crime lab in Washington, D.C. He said the department took efforts to make sure everything was documented and the dress was returned to the Cedar Rapids department and put back in the secured evidence section.

Spies, again on cross, also questioned if poor police procedures were used to pack multiple items of the Martinko evidence in one package.

Kidwell said if each item is secure it doesn’t affect it to put it all in one main package.

Retired Dr. Richard Fiester, a Cedar Rapids pathologist, also testified about the autopsy he conducted on Martinko Dec. 20, 1979. He said she had 29 “sharp edge” wounds all over her body. The fatal stab wound was to the sternum, which penetrated her aorta and she bled to death.

She also had six stab wounds to her left and right lungs and slice or slash wounds to face and chin area and the slice wounds to her arms and hands were defensive wounds as she tried to fight off her attacker.

Fiester said her attacker was likely in front of her or on top of her based on the stab wounds.

He estimated she had probably been dead six to 10 hours based on the pooling of blood and the condition of her body and organs.

