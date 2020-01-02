Public Safety

Marion man inappropriately touched two girls, police say

A Marion man is accused of acting inappropriately with a child after two girls reported he had inappropriately touched them at a Marion residence during the summer.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael J. Watson, 45, faces charges of indecent contact with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor.

The complaint states the two girls — a nine-year-old and a 14-year-old — told authorities Watson inappropriately touched their private areas.

When confronted, the complaint states Watson claimed that “if it happened, it was an accident.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

