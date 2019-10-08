Public Safety

Dubuque man sentenced to over 16 years for distributing heroin, cocaine

One user died from overdose

(File photo) Department of Justice seal in the US Attorneys office at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in federal prison for distributing heroin and crack cocaine, which resulted in one overdose death.

Michael Stevenson, 29, was convicted by a jury in April of conspiracy and distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

Evidence at trial showed Stevenson intentionally conspired to distribute crack cocaine from January through September 2017. During that time, Stevenson sold drugs to Adam Birch, who died of a drug overdose Feb. 2, 2017. After Birch’s death, police located more than 300 text messages to Stevenson, mostly about drugs.

Testimony at trial showed Stevenson provided Birch with heroin on Feb. 1, 2017, the day before Birch’s overdose. Stevenson continued to sell heroin and crack cocaine even after Birch’s death. Stevenson, during trial, admitted he sold drugs for two to three years and that he traveled to Chicago to get heroin and crack cocaine for redistribution in Dubuque.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams found that Stevenson obstructed justice by threatening a trial witness as well as being untruthful in his trial testimony. He also found that Stevenson directed at least one other person in the drug conspiracy that involved more than five people.

Stevenson received more prison time because his drug distribution led to the death of Birch and he continued to sell the drugs after Birch’s death.

Williams sentenced Stevenson to 200 months in prison and fined him $500. He also ordered Stevenson to pay $13,195 in restitution.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

