Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl near the Iowa State Capitol over the weekend as a rally for President Donald Trump was being held there.

Michael McKinney, 25, was arrested Sunday night hours after the shooting that occurred in a parking lot near the Capitol, police said in a news release. Police said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that occurred among a gathering of people, and investigators believe McKinney fired the shot into a vehicle driving through the lot, hitting and injuring the teenage girl inside the vehicle.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her leg. She is expected to recover.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek has said he can’t confirm a connection between the shooting and the rally. He said the shooting appeared to be traffic-related.

McKinney is charged with attempted murder and was being held in the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.

