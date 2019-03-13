18-year-old accused of burglarizing home, stealing several laptops

A Cedar Rapids man faces burglary and theft charges after police said he and two accomplices entered a home and stole several laptops.

According to the criminal complaint, Micheal R. Fite, 18, and two accomplices entered a home at 1128 12th St. NE on January 3, and took several laptop computers.

Police said Fite was identified using security video footage, which allegedly showed him “holding a pump-action shotgun,” according to the complaint.

During the course of their investigation, the complaint states police executed a search warrant at Fite’s residence and allegedly found him in possession of one of the stolen laptops, which was valued at more than $1,000.

Investigators also recovered the clothing Fite wore during the burglary, according to the complaint.

Fite was booked into Linn County Jail on Monday, according to the facility’s inmate roster. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com